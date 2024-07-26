This video More videos

Video shows the dramatic RNLI lifeboat rescue of a man and his dog who were caught out by the tide.

The dramatic footage (click to play above) captured the moment when an RNLI rescue crew saved a man and his dog from drowning in the sea. Carl and his uncle’s dog, Ringo, were walking on the beach when they became cut off by the rapidly rising tide. As the water surrounded them, Carl realised they were in trouble and made a lifesaving call to the coastguard.

Fleetwood RNL's inshore lifeboat, Harbet, was launched to rescue a man and his dog off Fleetwood beach | RNLI

Conditions were calm and visibility good, but the tide was moving quickly and the casualties were treading water by the time the volunteer crew reached them. Having been brought aboard the boat, the casualties were returned to the lifeboat station, the entire rescue having taken less than ten minutes from launch to recovery.

They were initially checked by a paramedic RNLI volunteer before being handed over into the care of the North West Ambulance Service.

Daryl Randles, RNLI Senior Station Technician who was at the helm of the lifeboat said, ‘The tides can move at a speed of up to a foot in depth every five minutes in Fleetwood, and had the gentleman today not called us when he did the shout would have had a very different outcome.