Meet Bear - a shelter dog in Lancashire who ‘loves walks’ and is desperately seeking his forever home, after spending four years in kennels.

A heart-wrenching video shows what life is like for an unlucky rescue dog who has spent over half his life in the shelter. Elizabeth Cooper, a volunteer dog walker, says Bear has been overlooked because he is 'not cute, fluffy and small' and he can be overly enthusiastic - but he would make the ideal pet for a patient person who enjoys walking.

Staff at the OEH Foundation in Preesall, are hoping that the video will help to find the unfortunate pooch his perfect forever-home. Ms Cooper, who regularly walks Bear says she has built up a ‘connection’ with the Romanian rescue dog, but that she isn’t in a position to home him. She told Shots! TV: “He just likes walking, so [he needs someone] that likes walking, and somebody just to spend time with him and get to know him.”

Bouncy dog loves walks

Bear is described as a ‘cheeky bouncy dog’ who is always happy and enthusiastic, and would ideally suit a home without children. He also has a spinal condition which he takes medication for but it doesn’t stop him acting like ‘Tigger’ from Winnie the Pooh.

Ms Cooper added: “I’m just hoping and praying that his lucky star is going to come along and someone is just going to [rescue him]”.