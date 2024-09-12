Reckless runaway driver rams police cars in high speed chase

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 05:30 BST

Shocking video shows the moment when a runaway driver rams a police car before driving off so fast that sparks can be seen flying off the wheel.

Footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a reckless driver rams a police car before speeding off - passing through red lights and driving directly into oncoming traffic. Sean Hood, aged 36, was spotted driving at speed, after ignoring demands to stop from a following police vehicle.

Sean Hood, aged 36, was spotted driving recklessly in Nuthall Road, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday 2 June this year. | Notts Police

In the minutes that followed Hood repeatedly brake-tested and rammed pursuing vehicles as he tried and failed to get away. Hood’s Skoda Fabia was eventually boxed in by officers on Valley Road and brought to a stop – with one of the vehicles blocking his door to prevent his escape.

Hood was then taken into custody where he was further arrested for spitting at a detention officer. He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance and common assault of an emergency worker. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (9 September), he was jailed for 13 months and also banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

