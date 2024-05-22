UK General Election 2024: Watch as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 election
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (May 22) announced a General Election will be held on July 4.
Speaking from a lectern outside Downing Street, the PM said: “Earlier today I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament. The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4.” Mr Sunak spoke about the Covid pandemic, the furlough scheme, and the war in Ukraine before asking the question "who do you trust?"
The PM held a cabinet meeting at 4pm where he informed ministers of his election plans. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron returned from a trip to Albania earlier than planned and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed an overseas trip to attend the meeting.
During PMQs earlier today, SNP's Stephen Flynn questioned the PM on whether he planned to call a general election: "Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?"
Mr Sunak replied: "There is, Mr Speaker - spoiler alert - there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year [beginning July 1]."
