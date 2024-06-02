Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Emily takes you on a tour of her mini home where she has utilised the space to include an area for her houseplants and storage space for her art materials.

A couple transformed their "ugly" garage into a one bedroom home for their daughter for $50k.

Beth Holmes, 50, and her husband, Kevin, 54, decided to turn their four car garage into a property for their daughter, Emily, 24, when she was looking to move out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents transform garage into home for their daughter for $50k.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth and Kevin suggested transforming the 600 square foot garage that came with their second property, their former neighbour’s home which they bought in 2018, so Emily could save on rent. Kevin, a carpenter, and Emily sat down together to make the blueprints before he got to work.

It took nine months to renovate and Emily was able to move in in May 2021 with her Great Dane, Bruno. Emily has an upstairs loft for her bedroom, a full kitchen and living area, bathroom, porch and garden. She pays her parents a "token" amount of rent, £150-a-month, and pays for her other bills.

Emily, a barista at Starbucks, is able to have her own independent space but can still be near to her family. Emily says she struggles with anxiety and migraines and finds being close to her parents helpful.