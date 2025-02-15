This video More videos

Take a look inside this stunning £4m Scottish home up for grabs in the latest Omaze Million Pound House prize draw.

Video (click to play above) takes a tour inside the beautiful new home being given away in the Omaze Million Pound House prize draw. The stunning house, shown in the clip above, is in the Scottish Highlands worth £4 million - plus £250k in cash - with paid entries starting from just £10.

Breathtaking views of Scottish Highlands

The spectacular house - shown in the above video - offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding Scottish Highlands including the Black Woods of Rannoch and the Southern Rannoch mountains, as well as its very own all-weather tennis court.

The draw is raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK and is backed by actor and Alzheimer's Research UK Ambassador, Brian Cox. Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Scotland, will get the keys to a contemporary 4-bedroom property that sits on the shores of Loch Rannoch in Perthshire. The winner is also given £250,000 in cash, to help them settle in, and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multimillionaire.

Jetty for fishing and sailing

Omaze estimates that if the winner decides to keep the property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for more than five years. The house also comes with £160,000 worth of furnishings, ready for the winner to enjoy the day they get the keys.

If they decide to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £8,000 - £10,000 per month. The truly tranquil property has its own private stone jetty offering plenty of opportunities for fishing and sailing.

The house sits within the Loch Rannoch and Glen Lyon National Scenic Area, so there’s plenty for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy including hillwalking and mountain biking on the iconic Schiehallion, one of Scotland’s most famous mountains.The house has been meticulously renovated, combining two existing cottages in a contemporary style, whilst still maintaining a sense of historical character.

The result is a harmonious blend of original period features, flawlessly finished with modern luxuries and conveniences. The lounge, living and dining rooms in the 8,870 sq ft house all benefit from dual aspect views.

Perfect place to rest

The spacious lounge also features a vaulted ceiling and oak bookcases for the winner to unwind whilst reading in a peaceful corner of the room. The dining room has ample space for guests with another vaulted ceiling and a Morso wood burning stove. The bespoke kitchen is fitted out with the timeless Bulthaup cabinets, oak floorboards, large windows offering fantastic views and another Morso wood burning stove.

The kitchen includes a large island with all worktops finished in Caithness Stone and brushed stainless steel. All appliances are either Miele and Gaggenau and there is a large Everhot stove with separate gas hob.

All bedrooms have tongue and groove painted panelling, fitted with oak lined cupboards. A summer house looks out over the loch and features two stained-glass windows which were salvaged from St Paul’s Newington Church, Edinburgh.

The summer house was built in the vernacular style by Sir James Menter for his beloved wife. Outside, a manicured formal garden blends perfectly with the natural landscape beyond. There are scenic golf courses within 40 and 90 mins drive.

Ski slopes nearby

The ski slopes of Glenshee, Aviemore and Glencoe are also within easy reach. The property can be accessed via Inverness Airport (89 miles), Edinburgh Airport (97 miles) and Glasgow Airport (119 miles) - all of which provide flights to both domestic and international destinations.

Rannoch Station, is just 14 miles away and receives sleeper connections from London Euston, six days a week, as well as the sleeper service to Rannoch station, there are direct daily services from Kings Cross to Pitlochry available. As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Scotland, will raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK. Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity. Their vision is a world free from the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.

