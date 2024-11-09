I'm a family money guru - here's my top three tips on saving money and avoiding overspending this Christmas

By Jessica Martin
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 17:24 BST
Content creator Yasmine Camilla has shared her top tips on saving money this Christmas.

Posting a video to her TikTok @yasminecamiila on October 10, Yasmine detailed three ways to save on gifts and avoid overspending.

Review gift expectations with family and friends

Yasmine’s first tip is to reach out to family and friends and discuss with them what their gift expectations are.

Yasmine says: “If you have a large family, particularly if there's a number of adults in your family, contact them now and say that you don't want to do gifts this Christmas because you want to save your money for something else or you don't have it in your budget right now.

Christmas presents.Christmas presents.
Christmas presents. | Steve Cukrov / Adobe Stock

“I guarantee you somebody will be happy that you are making that call and having that conversation, because you're not the only one who’ll be thinking, how am I going to get through this Christmas buying all these presents, particularly because we tend to buy things for other adults that they don't really want or need.”

Start budgeting now

Her second tip is to consider the amount of income you will have coming in between now and Christmas, and work out a budget you can afford to spend.

She says: “Make yourself a budget and stick to it. It is not worth getting into debt for one day, and you won't thank yourself for it in January.”

Use resale sites

Yasmine’s third tip is to shop on resale sites such as eBay, Vinted and other websites where you can snap up second-hand items, often barely used, for a cheaper price.

Yasmine says: “[Here] you can get cheaper goods, whether they're second hand, hardly used, new, but someone's changed their mind. If you start doing that now, you've got lots of time for those things to be delivered for Christmas, and it won't be a big rush at the shops at the final hurdle.”

