Money: How to save on water bills? 3 easy ways to cut costs including potential saving of £398.67 each year

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch reporter Lauren Tiller discuss how you could be losing money on your water bills, and the simple fixes which can be applied to stop this.

Are there issues in your home which if fixed could save you hundreds of pounds on your water bills?

According to experts, a single leaking tab could be costing you £400 each year. If left unfixed, the problems could get worse - leaving you footing a repair bill of up to £10,000.

Here we explain three key things you can do to save money on your water bills.

Tap.
Tap. | Cate Gillon / Getty Images

Energy efficient dishwasher

If you're looking to purchase a new dishwasher, opting for an energy efficient one may be a good idea. They use around 30% less water which equates to an annual saving of £40.16 and 12% less energy - around £38.50 when used daily.

Tap aerators

Tap aerators mix air with water, making the flow feel stronger while using around 50% less water. This equates to savings of up to £110.17 per person per year.

Fixing leaks

Water.org reports that a dripping tap wastes at least 5500 litres of water annually - equating to a wastage of £22 or 12p per tap and this can worsen if a drip becomes a trickle. A worn washer is the most common cause of a dripping tap and replacing it can be done quickly and easily.

