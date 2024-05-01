Man crashes through metal barriers and into front of theatre in terrifying CCTV footage
Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a man deliberately drove a car into a theatre during rush hour.
Richard Kelly, 47, drove a Ford Puma into the Darlington Hippodrome in Parkgate at 3.40pm on March 7 2024. Kelly drove at high speed down Park Place, went straight through a T-junction and crashed through the metal barriers outside the theatre and into the front of the building.
Witnesses rushed to the scene to help and emergency services were called. Kelly was pulled out of the car and taken to hospital suffering from broken ribs. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and smelt strongly of alcohol. Kelly was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Kelly, of Bourne Court, Darlington, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and later charged with the offence. He admitted the offence, claiming he deliberately drove at the building after pressing the accelerator instead of the brake. Kelly was sentenced to 12 months in prison and was banned from driving for 16 months at Teesside Crown Court on May 1 2024.