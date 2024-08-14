Shocking CCTV shows moment killers walk down street holding hands after murdering a 65-year-old grandfather
Shocking CCTV shows the moment Lauren Harris and David Webster walk down a street holding hands after they violently murdered a 65-year-old grandfather.
Harris and Webster murdered Mark Wilcox at his home in Colwyn Bay on November 20 2023.
In the CCTV, Harris can be heard saying, “Take your hat off, it’ll have his blood on it…if we go around here we’re going to get caught, you know that don’t you… Watching our every move”.
Lauren Harris, 29, of no fixed abode but originally from the Llandudno area, and David Webster, 43, of Lacey Street, Widnes were sentenced to life in prison at Mold Crown Court on August 12 2024. Harris must serve a minimum of 25 years imprisonment and Webster must serve a minimum term of 23 years before they will be eligible to apply for parole.
Superintendent Sarah-Jayne Williams, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This was a violent and senseless murder of a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather, whose life was taken from him in such unnecessary circumstances.
“Harris and Webster callously murdered Mark in his own home in a sustained attack, where he should have been safe. They took his belongings, including his car, which Harris subsequently crashed.
“They have prolonged his family’s suffering by refusing to admit their part in killing Mark, whilst showing no remorse for their actions.”
