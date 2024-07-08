This video More videos

Sound on - watch the humpback whale’s full breach as the excited children, travelling back from Sark, shout “woww” in the background.

Brilliant footage shows the moment a humpback whale popped up from the sea in front of a group of children on a school trip.

The children and teachers from St Lawrence Primary School and d'Auvergne School in Jersey spotted the whale as they travelled back from a day trip in Sark on July 1.

In the 15-second video recorded from their boat, a humpback whale is seen propelling itself out of the water and landing with a huge splash, as the amazed children erupt into a chorus of excited screams and cheers.

Whale pops up from sea in front of amazed Jersey schoolchildren on trip. | St Lawrence Primary School, Jersey

The video, which was posted to St Lawrence Primary School’s Facebook page, has received 136 reactions, 30 comments, 25 shares and has been played 9.3k times.