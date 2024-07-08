Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the ‘unbelievable’ moment a wildlife photographer filmed a pod of around 30 bottlenose dolphins swimming off UK coast.

The video shows the incredible moment when a pod of over 30 dolphins swam alongside a boat near Bempton Cliffs in Bridlington. Wildlife photographer, Steve Race, captured the action - which he described as a ‘true privilege to witness’.

His video shows dolphins jumping from the water while swimming next to a boat, where Mr Race was on a photography trip. Posting the film on X Mr Race said: "The video shows unbelievable dolphin action today along the Yorkshire coast. This pod of 30+ bottlenose dolphins followed the boat underneath Bempton Cliffs."

Dolphin pod filmed in the water near Bridlington. Credit: Steve Race Wildlife Photography | Steve Race Wildlife Photography