Taylor Swift Eras Tour Wembley: I tried star's favourite London kebab - and can see why she likes it!

By Amber Peake, Jack Abela
Published 19th Jun 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
We headed to Taylor Swift’s favourite London kebab shop to try her go-to order.

Kentish Delight has become a well known London Swiftie landmark having previously been a regular takeaway spot of Taylor Swift’s when she called the capital home.

But it wasn’t until 2017 when it was really put on the map among Taylor Swift fans as it featured in her music video for the Reputation track End Game.

As Taylor Swift returns to London this week for her Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, we visited Kentish Delight to try her beloved chicken kebab and caught up with the spot’s owner of 20 years, Ahmed.

Watch the video above to see what our video reporter Jack Abela thought of Swift’s fave London kebab.

