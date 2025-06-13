I restored an abandoned wartime 1940s police car that was dumped in a scrapyard
Meet Jim Stott - the proud owner of an authentic police car from the wartime era. In an engaging video (click to play above), Jim recalls how the black 1938 Wolseley motor was found in a scrapyard in 1970.
But after a lot of restoration it now shines like new. Police re-enactor, Jim, tells video journalist Lucinda Herbert that he ‘hunted high and low’ for a 1940s cop car, before he bought the once-abandoned motor from its previous owner in Garstang, Lancashire.
Resprayed and re-upholstered
Jim explains, in the clip above - which is taken from episode 4 of Motor Mania: “I've done several jobs on it, including getting it resprayed. I just spent over two thousand pounds getting the seats re-upholstered.”
Now he displays his 1940s vehicle at historical events - including the Blackburn VE80 festival at Witton Park. And he has adorable police outfits for his two dogs, who can also be seen getting into character in the programme.
Not many cars ‘in those days’
Jim started re-enacting in 2004. He did some World War II Royal Navy displays, and went to Normandy in a kit car, before getting into police role play. He also has family who take part in the events.
During the 12 minute TV show, Jim explains that it would have likely been an inspector or another senior ranking officer who drove the car. He adds: “In those days, there were very few cars around. Most policemen were on foot. The fastest thing you were chasing would probably be somebody on a push bike.”
