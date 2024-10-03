This video More videos

This video of the dog stuck deep in rock revealed just what a tough job the volunteers had on their hands.

The footage, taken by one of a team from Lincs Mobile Mechanic, who helped to rescue the pup, shows just how deep in the rock she was and how tiny the gap she fell through is.

Members of the public tried for days to free the pet, reported to be a terrier called Rose, after she fell down an extremely narrow gap in the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden on September 26. The dog has finally been freed today (October 3) after a week-long rescue mission.

Firefighters tried to rescue her but said they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.

They said she was in a gap eight feet deep in to the rock face with an opening of just 12 inches at its very widest part.

Despite this, the group of volunteers drilled in the area to try to get to the dog.

The volunteer who shared this video with the Halifax Courier was feeding the dog sausages when he took it.

He said: “We were in the workshop and heard about it through friends on Sunday so we loaded the van and headed up.

"Then we have come back up early hours this morning with more tools and equipment.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its technical rescue unit have been called out twice to try to find the dog – once on Thursday and then again on Friday.

"On the first occasion there was no sign of the animal except barking so we left the scene in the hands of the dog’s owner,” said the spokesperson.

"On the second occasion our cameras picked the animal up approximately eight metres into the rock face.