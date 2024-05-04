Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shocking video footage shows the extensive damage to a home after a fire, believed to be caused by a lighting strike, ripped through the top of the property.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Watford on May 2 to tackle a ‘fairly substantial’ blaze after a passer-by saw smoke coming from the building and informed the owner. The owner said they heard a loud bang, before the smoke was spotted and the house alarm went off. The owner evacuated the property and rang 999. Due to the quick response of Watford, Garston and Rickmansworth fire crews, the fire was contained to the roof and rooms at the top of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire from suspected lightning strike causes damage to home.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch Commander Mark Woodward, from Watford Fire Station, said: “Our crews faced a fairly substantial fire in the roof of the property. We sent two teams to tackle the fire, and they were able to enter the building using breathing apparatus, and successfully stop the fire before it spread too far.