Footage shows three trees falling on Jai Harman’s car on his journey home - one landing on the bonnet, another landing on the roof and the third taking off the vehicle’s boot.

A dad is lucky to be alive after three trees crushed his BMW during Storm Darragh. His escape was caught on camera.

Jai Harman, 39, had been helping some friends in Cardigan, Wales but had to drive back to Rugby on December 7 at around 9.30am as he is a carer for his dad.

Jai was halfway into his journey, near Ponterwyd on the A44, when the trees uprooted and fell over. The falling trees shattered Jai's driver's side window so he was able to escape and get help. He says it’s a "miracle" he survived.

Luckily, the incident happened close to a house and the residents were able to come and help Jai. His car is sadly a write off, but he is glad to be alive and that his wife and kids - five and 15 - were not in the car with him at the time.

Jai, from Brighton, said: "Three trees crushed my car. They hit the bonnet with the spike going into the bonnet. One landed on the roof and went through the back window. One took my boot off my car.

"I was driving at around 40mph on a 50mph road. The car in front slowed down to go round some broken branches. I went about 5mph when the tree actually hit. They uprooted and fell over. It just happened all at once and the car came to a dead stop."