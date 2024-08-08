Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of moorland blaze in Yorkshire

This video More videos

Dramatic drone footage shows the extensive damage to moorland after a huge blaze that was started by a disposable BBQ.

The aerial footage, shared by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, shows the devastating aftermath of a huge moorland blaze that has been tirelessly battled by firefighters since Monday, July 29.

The drone video (click to play above) was shared on Aug 06, and shows a large swathe of burnt moorland that has been impacted by the fire.