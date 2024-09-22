This video More videos

CCTV shows the moment BMW driver Kashif Khan crashed into cyclist Andel Goulbourne - catapulting him 100ft (30m) through the air and leaving the dad-of-three and volunteer charity worker fatally injured - before he fled the country for four years.

Dad-of-three and volunteer charity worker Andel Goulbourne, 59, was catapulted 100ft (30m) through the air after being hit by Kashif Khan in Saltley, Birmingham.

Goulbourne was struck by the grey BMW M135i coming in the opposite direction on Washwood Heath Road at around 11pm on July 30 2020. He was pronounced dead at the roadside despite the best efforts of paramedics while Khan fled the scene.

Dad-of-three and volunteer charity worker Andel Goulbourne. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

Khan immediately bought a one-way flight to Dubai, leaving the UK four hours later, and remained on the run for four years. Detectives established Khan had been driving the car from fingerprints on a drinks can and a discarded receipt.