Dangerous cyclists could face tougher sentences for driving offences under new proposals
Dangerous cyclists could soon face tougher sentences, a video report explains.
New proposals could soon mean that dangerous cyclists could face tougher sentences, similar to those imposed on drivers - this video report explains.
Motorists can face a life sentence if they’re convicted of causing death by dangerous or reckless driving, but a current loophole allows a cyclist to be jailed for a maximum of two years for “wanton and furious driving.”
Parliament will debate on Wednesday whether to make amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill to clamp down on rogue cyclists.
