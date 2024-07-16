Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment gunman starts firing shots towards house in leafy suburb

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 05:30 BST
Shocking CCTV (watch above) shows the moment a gunman fired shots towards a house during a horror drive-by in a leafy residential suburb.

Video footage shows a thug pulling up in a white van along the street - where property prices average around £330,000 - wielding what appears to be a shotgun. He then aims the deadly weapon towards a house before two flashes can be seen along with smoke coming from the barrel of the gun. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

Armed police

Armed police were called after an address was peppered with bullets on Brookvale Road, Olton, Solihull, just before 1am on Saturday. West Midlands Police has launched an investigation and urged any witnesses or those with information to get in touch.

Birmz Is Grime / SWNS

The road was sealed off while enquires were carried out and extra patrols will now be undertaken in the area. A force spokesman said: "We were called to Brookvale Road, Solihull, shortly before 1am this morning (Sat) after two shots were fired at a property. No-one was hurt. We understand incidents of this nature are concerning and we will have extra officers in the area today completing enquiries and offering reassurance."

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log number 138 of 13 July. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

