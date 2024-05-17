Ant and Dec crash school assembly surprising pupils in recognition of financial education work - watch below
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ant and Dec surprised pupils and staff when they crashed a lesson at a primary school.
They began their day by delivering breakfasts to the staff room. To the pupils' amazement, Ant and Dec then visited a year five class during a financial education lesson. The TV duo, who are Santander ambassadors, engaged the class with lively questions and even sparked a humorous debate about who the better saver was.
Their visit culminated in an energetic interruption of the school assembly, attended by over 400 pupils and staff members. Ant and Dec captured a memorable selfie with the entire school.
The TV presenters visited St Michael's Primary School in Southfields, south London, in recognition of the school leading the charge in teaching financial education.
The event marked the one-year anniversary of the Financial Education Recognition Scheme launched by Santander and Twinkl. St Michael’s was one of the first schools to sign up to the scheme, which calls on schools to commit to teaching pupils a minimum of six hours of financial education each academic year - to help them grow into financially confident adults and ease anxiety about money.
Santander UK's CEO, Mike Regnier, said: “It’s inspiring to see St Michael’s Primary School leading by example in the essential area of financial education, and that the children are having fun in the process. By gaining financial literacy at a young age, the next generation will have the skills to make informed financial decisions and to create the future they want.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.