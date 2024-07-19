Adorable family of fox cubs filmed jumping for joy on trampoline
Five cubs invaded Margaret Norman's garden in Bedminster, Bristol, on May 7, 2024.
She captured footage on her phone of the foxes clambering onto her grandchildren's trampoline and jumping up and down. Retired Margaret, 66, said: “I was surprised to see them in the daylight and especially in my garden.
"The mother would look up at me and when she saw me and then she would go behind the covers and the cubs would go and play."
Watch the adorable footage below>>
The foxes first arrived on the May 7, 2024, when they appeared behind Margret's shed. She said: "The foxes were having a great time. It was really cute. Two little foxes came underneath the shed. At first it was really cute, and I Googled that they can up to five cubs.”
She added: "Initially, I couldn’t believe my eyes, I didn’t want disturb them and I wanted them to get bigger.”
She says the family of foxes would spend most of their time either roaming the local area or bouncing up and down on the trampoline in the back garden.
“I don't think they are there now," she said. When I looked behind the brambles there was no sign for them. I felt lucky to see them, I felt really privileged.”
