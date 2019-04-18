Volunteers needed to help run popular Banbury community service provider

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is calling on residents of Banbury to dedicate just a couple of hours a week to help support the Cornhill Community Centre and Café and its range of community services in the Banbury area.

The Castle Street centre runs a number of community services for older people and is looking for volunteers to help with the following:

Service manager Steve Kilsby

• The Cornhill Companions Lunch Club

The lunch club at the Cornhill Centre on alternative Tuesdays offers an opportunity for older people to get out of the house, see friends and meet new people and enjoy activities as well

as providing them with a hot, nutritious meal.

Activities like this can go a long way to reducing the isolation and loneliness that can set in when getting out and about is difficult. Lunch club volunteers are needed for various roles including greeting and chatting with attendees, running activities, helping to plan lunch menus or cooking, serving and clearing up.

• Dance and Exercise Classes

Regular exercise can improve mobility and helps older people live more independent lives. Our classes help older people to stay active both physically and socially. They also provide

those who attend with a regular opportunity to get out of the house, see friends and meet new people.

Dance club volunteers will either help teach the class or facilitate it by welcoming and chatting with attendees or serving refreshments in the break.

• Cornhill Community Companions Transport

Transport volunteers help those who can’t drive, are reliant on public transport or who live in remote locations, to leave their home and go about their everyday lives independently.

Volunteers drive people to and from hospital appointments, take them out on shopping visits, or to social occasions and on day trips.

They may even drive the person to a lunch club or social activity run by Royal Voluntary Service, helping them stay active and connected with their local community.

• Cornhill Community Companions

Community Companions volunteers can make all the difference to older people and help them retain their independence– whether it’s collecting a prescription, walking the dog or

changing a light bulb.

Royal Voluntary Service Community Companions provide valuable company and friendship, as well as making sure the person is safe and well. Volunteers will spend perhaps an hour a week either in person or over the phone in the company an older person.

• Café volunteers

Volunteers are always need in our busy and attractive café. Whether this be to help serve food, clear the table or help the cook in the kitchen serving meals, we have plenty of opportunities here. Full training will be provided for this and all the other roles.

Steve Kilsby, service manager, said: “These are really important services for many people in the community and without the support of volunteers we would not be able to run them.

Volunteering a couple of hours at the Cornhill Centre may not seem like much, but it makes a massive difference.

"Our volunteers are fantastic and they really enjoy what they do. They get as much out of volunteering as they put in. Those who sign up can choose to dedicate as

much or as little time to volunteering as they like and full training will be given.”

To find out more visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or contact Steve on 01295 264214 or stephen.kilsby@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.