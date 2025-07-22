Stunning Relais Cooden Beach is a gem by the sea

For centuries a ‘dose of sea air’ has been the recommended tonic for ailments and improving general wellbeing, writes Jessica Roe. With this in mind, we booked a child-free weekend of indulgent relaxation at the Relais Cooden Beach hotel and spa in Bexhill.

Driving from Kent was a pleasant ramble through picturesque woody lanes, passing numerous places of interest including Bodiam Castle. We stopped at Batemans on our way south, a stunning National Trust house which was home to my favourite author, Rudyard Kipling. Perhaps Kipling’s most famous work is the children’s story ‘The Jungle Book’ which was written in 1894 and adapted by Walt Disney in 1967. The house and gardens are exceptional, and we enjoyed coffee and cake at their café.

As we arrived in Bexhill, we had a brief stop in the town to browse some of its antique and charity shops before heading to Relais Cooden Beach hotel. If you are looking for more shopping, then a trip to Old Town in Hastings is a short distance away and between the two towns are lots of larger outlets such as M&S and TK Maxx.

We arrived at the hotel at around 4pm, the car park is immediately in front of the entrance and so unloading is a breeze. Cooden Beach also has its own train station which is just a minute’s walk from the hotel.

Enjoy an ice cream as you enjoy the view

The first thing that strikes you as you arrive is just HOW close to the beach it is. One can, in fact, say it is on the beach, Guests can enjoy a vast rear patio area for drinks or meals which offers the most outstanding view and you can simply step straight on to the beach from here.

Our bedroom was a generous size with a lounge area and open plan into what felt like a separate bedroom area. We had a decent bathroom with a large walk-in shower and the room had plenty of storage.

I made my way straight to the spa for a dip in their vitality pool (a giant jacuzzi) and infra-red sauna to further unwind before dinner. The heated loungers provided an utterly comforting location to sit and read. There are also foot spas, fitness suite, relaxation lounge, wellness shower and aroma essence steam room.

In the early evening we enjoyed a drink on the patio, watching the tide ebb away. I could feel all my stress and tension disappear. We ate a three course dinner in the restaurant which also enjoyed panoramic views. The highlight of our meal was a warm homemade brownie with ice cream which we followed with a stroll along the beach as the sun began to go down.

A room with a sea view

The bed was really comfortable and we slept incredibly peacefully, aided by our dose of sea air.

Our stay included breakfast which is a mix of buffet and breakfast menu. I had a craving for two soft boiled eggs which wasn’t on the menu and they were happy to accommodate this.

We checked our bags out of our room and made our way back to the spa. I had booked their signature treatment of a Pelegrims seaweed leaf body wrap, which was really soothing and left my skin super soft. You can buy products from Pelegrims and Aromatherapy Associates in the spa lounge.

We left the spa at around midday and decided to visit the De La Warr pavilion for lunch. Built in 1935, this is one of my favourite places in East Sussex. It is free to visit and hosts exhibitions by contemporary artists in two galleries, live music and comedy gigs in the evenings, films, talks and more. The café serves excellent home-made food and offers open balcony seating which looks out onto the sea.

Relax in the gorgeous spa

If you are looking for an indulgent weekend of pure relaxation by the sea, then this is the break for you whether going solo or as a couple’s retreat.

Travel facts

Nightly rates at The Relais Cooden Beach start from £170 on a B&B basis based on two people sharing. To book, visit https://therelaiscoodenbeach.com/ For spa treatments, visit