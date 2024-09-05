I was treated like a rock star in a luxury suite at House of Gods hotel Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The House of Gods on Glassford Street has been a hit with couples looking to get away for a romantic weekend since opening in April this year. The hotel originally opened on the Cowgate in Edinburgh but has now, after a three year renovation, opened a second location in Glasgow.

The lobby and railway carriage-inspired cocktail lounge set the tone immediately with its subtle mood lighting and ornate decoration. If you feel like disappearing into surroundings inspired by the Orient Express and the Palace of Versailles, then this is the hotel for you.

The drinks menu is presented in a Vogue-esque fashion magazine style with each cocktail introduced with its own unique backstory, invariably referencing rock stars, models and golden age actors. Try the Oasis inspired Champagne Supernova - Liam Gallagher’s son Gene stayed here before his Definitely Maybe tour dates in the city. Absolut Vodka, peach liqueur, lemon juice, Moët & Chandon and mint. After checking in, I was shown to my room, a suite where the real opulence of this immersive boutique hotel becomes apparent. Now, as someone who is naturally quite cynical, the thought of the “Treat Me Like I’m Famous” package was something that would have sent me running for the hills. I mean, who wants someone to shower you with gifts and attention? Turns out the answer is me, I do. It’s really fun being a VIP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a bottle of House of Gods Prosecco by Tenute Santome already chilling and luxury chocolates sitting on a four poster bed that is adorned with rose petals and balloons - it’s easy to see how someone might get used to this level of the attention.

It doesn’t end there though, in addition to the milk and cookies that are delivered to your door at the push of a button, the Treat Me Like I’m Famous package also includes two Millionaire cocktails which are shaken at your door - for a view across the Merchant City, I chose to have these in the Sacred Garden rooftop terrace bar.

The room itself is a stunning effort in lavishness - with its wood panelled walls, gilded decorations, herringbone floors and animal print. Oh, and there’s a huge roll top bath in the room. For someone who has recently moved and is in the process of ripping a bathroom out this was more than a welcome luxury.

The House of Gods Glasgow opened in April | Glasgow World

I ventured up to the rooftop to see what all the fuss was about - this has become one of the most fashionable bars in the city centre. The package comes with a £40 bar tab which went surprisingly far given the opulent surroundings. I opted for the Forbidden Fruit of Eden and Brimstone, Rain and Thunder cocktails from the By Moonlight section and a glass of Veuve Clicquot and then slept like a rock star, cocooned in my stylish suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the morning, the Sacred Garden is also where you take breakfast. With the terrace giving great views over the city, albeit it would have been more impactful on a brighter day - the House of Gods can do a lot of things but they can’t control the weather.

You’re offered a selection of refreshments including tea and coffee or, for those who wish to have something slightly harder in the morning, a mimosa. The breakfast selection is impressive with a number of favourites on offer - including eggs benedict, full breakfasts and vegetarian options.

I opted for the French Toast with crispy bacon and maple syrup and was filling and satisfying. All in, the House of Gods Glasgow delivers exactly what it promises, opulence, extravagant lavishness with more than a hint of hedonism at its heart. Sunglasses on, I reluctantly left my rock and roll hotel life behind, I will be sure to dip back in for a cocktail in the beautiful ground floor bar soon.

House of Gods, 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP