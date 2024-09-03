Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I stayed in a studio perfect for a summer holiday getaway in Cornwall where the beach was right on the doorstep.

Set on the road opposite Sennen Cove beach, you will find Harbour Studio. If you were to walk past the Studio you wouldn’t think it would be a place for holidaymakers to stay as it is located across the road from the harbour and Lifeboat Station, and nestled in between an ice cream kiosk and the Old Boathouse convenience store.

The location is perfect for a summer holiday. From the living room window you have views of the Lifeboat Station and the sea crashing into Sennen Cove beach, it is delightful. All you have to do is simply step outside of the Studio, walk across the road, and you have magnificent views of the sea.

Sennen Cove, Cornwall. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Along the stretch of road where the Studio is located you have the convenience store which has gifts, food and snacks - perfect to grab yourself a sandwich or some crisps before you head to the beach or for a walk. The road also has a lovely little cafe where you can sit outside on benches with the sea view as your backdrop and a pub at the end of the road called the Old Success Inn, a 17th-century seaside pub offering breakfast and a patio with coastal views.

Harbour Studio is single-storey with an open-plan living space. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, a dining area with seating for four, and a sitting area with a Smart TV for your entertainment. There are two cosy bedrooms comprising of a king-size and a bright double bed for a relaxing slumber.

Harbour Studio in Sennen Cove, Cornwall. (Photo: Sykes Cottages) | Sykes Cottages

Sennen Cove itself is a beautiful location - the beach is one of my favourites in Cornwall with its turquoise waters and sandy shores. There is a surfboard school and hire on the road opposite the beach, perfect for if you have children wanting to take to the waves and try out some surfing. The Cove doesn’t just have the beach, it also is a charming fishing village and has many nice walks around. For example, there are walks that you can do all the way to Land’s End - and further if you are into hiking!

You can walk the rugged coastline or spend a day admiring the ancient ruins of St Just, one of the oldest settlements in Cornwall and home to a fascinating past. You can also embark on a scenic drive to the vibrant town of Penzance. Penzance has a beautiful stretch of promenade that you can walk along, taking in the fresh sea air and views of St. Michael’s Mount. Penzance has a wonderful selection of restaurants, cafes, pubs, and shops, as well as a range of local attractions including the Penlee House Gallery and Museum, Penzance Harbour and Morrab Gardens.

The view of Sennen Cove beach. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You can also take a quick trip to Land’s End from the Harbour Studio stay in Sennen Cove. I had lunch at The Land's End Hotel & Restaurant and it was really special with the views of the vast ocean through the window. There is so much to explore and go and see when staying at Harbour Studio. Porthcorno, which has the outdoor Minack Theatre is situated 5 miles away, and the village of Mousehole is within a short drive which boasts lovely gift shops, delicious ice cream kiosks and is a great day out.

Harbour Studio is situated at the bottom of a big hill, and as you drive down you are always treated to the wonderful views of the sea and it really feels like a lovely escape from reality. I also had lunch at The First and Last Inn, located at the top of the hill. It is a pub that is full of history as it used to be a welcome haven to smugglers and ship wreckers. Inside the 17th-century inn there is actually an exposed smugglers' tunnel. The food was great and if you are in that part of Cornwall I would highly recommend visiting.

Pricing:

7 nights from £599

7 nights, Summer 2024 from £1,358

7 nights, Summer 2025 from £1,124

The Studio is the perfect base to escape, unwind and enjoy beautiful Cornish sea views everyday. It is ideal for families, couples and friends as there is something for everyone with the pub and cafe nearby, the beach on your doorstep and the ideal location of not being that far away from other beautiful villages. If you are looking for a stay in Cornwall - why not choose a property right on the beach, you can’t get any better than that.