"Rails to Trails" initiative empowers Banbury families to explore green spaces through train-based adventures

Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership (OxCRP), in collaboration with Active Oxfordshire and Banbury Mosque, has successfully engaged 48 Oxfordshire residents with unique train-based outdoor excursions.

The Rails to Trails programme supports children and families to access nature, boost confidence in rail travel, and get physically active.

Project Overview The Rails to Trails initiative was designed to help families engage in walking and cycling activities while unlocking the health and wellbeing benefits of nature exploration. Visiting new destinations accessible by train, the programme delivered three active travel experiences that brought participants from Banbury and Oxford to new destinations like Charlbury and Cotswold Water Park, fostering a sense of adventure and community among participants.

Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership has developed a collection of walking and cycling routes that radiate from local train stations as a way of encouraging communities to explore the county sustainably and connect with new outdoor experiences. Participants in the Rails to Trails programme gained first hand experience navigating these leisure trails, in particular the Charlbury Leisure Trail.

“Seeing families explore nature and build confidence travelling by train is inspiring. This project showcases the positive impact of accessible, community-led initiatives in promoting healthier, more active lifestyles.”- Alayne McDonald, OxCRP

“Banbury Mosque would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone at Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership for organising the Rails to Trails trips and for their dedication to connecting people with the outdoors. The trips beautifully showcased the accessibility of our natural trails by rail, making it easier and more enjoyable for us all to explore and engage with our surroundings. Their efforts not only support sustainable travel but also inspire a sense of adventure and community. Thank you for helping us see the world just a short train ride away!”- Yasmin Kaduji, Banbury Mosque

Josh Lenthall, Chief Executive of Active Oxfordshire, added: "Active Oxfordshire are delighted to see the success of the Rails to Trails programme in promoting active lifestyles for young people and families in Oxfordshire. It's so important that everyone in our communities can access the wellbeing benefits of outdoor activity, and OxCRP is working hard to enable access to natural environments through their rail confidence programmes."

Project Achievements Key milestones included:

● Three Train Trips to Green Destinations: Routes from Banbury to Charlbury and Oxford to Kemble offered engaging experiences such as countryside walks, visits to Charlbury Community Centre, and a cycling excursion around Cotswold Water Park.

● Active Participation: A total of 48 participants, comprising 35 young people and 13 adults, took part, clocking in over nine hours of outdoor recreation and covering approximately 12 kilometres by foot and bike.

● Community Engagement: Participants received travel confidence packs, and engagement activities helped build lasting relationships with local partners, including Banbury Mosque.

Case Studies: Empowering New Levels of Independence. The project featured heart-warming successes, including a two-year-old participant who walked outdoors independently for the first time during the trip to Charlbury and a seven-year-old who completed a 7-kilometre cycling trip at Cotswold Water Park, building self-assurance and social connections with peers. Survey data reflects the program’s impact, with all participants reporting increased confidence in train travel and heightened interest in regular outdoor activities.

Feedback Highlights. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with parents and children expressing newfound excitement for train travel and outdoor recreation:

● “The train trip was amazing! My kids had the best time ever. A lovely village to visit, and everything went so smoothly.”

● “It was so positive to see the children get active and really push themselves. I am proud of them.”

A Vision for Continued Engagement. Rails to Trails has set the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility to green spaces and sustainable travel options across Oxfordshire. By promoting community wellbeing and social mobility through inclusive and accessible transport, OxCRP is committed to enriching lives and strengthening community bonds across Banbury and beyond.

For more information on upcoming OxCRP programs or to explore the leisure trails yourself, please visit oxfordshirecommunityrail.co.uk.

Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership – Getting our community moving!