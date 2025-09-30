Covered head to toe in PPE within the temperature-controlled room, the masked woman is methodical in her work.

Leaf by leaf she examines the washed salad for quality and checks carefully for insects to ensure no tiny stowaways make their way on board the planes. After, it will be washed again.

Nearby, fruit is being prepared amid a cacophony of clanking. It’s being cut, peeled, and chopped by hand to rigorous standards and rinsed five times – just a microcosm of the high standards essential amid this almost military operation. Here, in this factory near Seoul in South Korea, an army of workers work 24 hours a day to create the airplane meals for Korean Air with production lines carefully delineated into airlines, food categories and cabin classes. It's mind boggling to watch.