Five flavours for holidaymakers not to miss in Innsbruck

Alpine views and hearty cuisine make for a match made in heaven for visitors to Innsbruck, the bustling city known as ‘The Capital of the Alps.’

Nestled between soaring peaks and charming villages, and within easy reach with UK regional flights available, Innsbruck has carved out a reputation for traditional dishes with an innovative twist.

Whether you’re staying in the city, visiting the local villages or exploring the mountains, these five tips will help you savour the alpine culinary scene:

1. Sustainable Tyrolean traditions

Step into a ‘Wirtshaus’, these traditional Tyrolean inns are dotted across the city and are easy to spot thanks to the signature green tavern sign. Inns like the Goldener Adler in the old town serve mountain classics in atmospheric surroundings, while countryside spots like Landgasthof Stern in Obsteig take a garden to plate approach. Up in the alpine air at 1,600 metres, Alpengasthof Praxmar pairs panoramic views with plates full of game and freshwater fish – all locally sourced, of course.

2. Fine dining, alpine style

Award-winning restaurants and chefs in the Innsbruck region are turning heads with menus that blend both precision and flavour. At Schwarzfischer in Stams, the day’s catch is cooked before your eyes in their open kitchen. Meanwhile, Die Wilderin in Innsbruck’s old town uses a range of locally sourced ingredients that are personally picked by the chef. For a true gastro experience, book a table at Restaurant 141 at the Alpenresort Schwarz in Mieming, where chef Joachim Jaud – recipient of two Michelin stars - serves elegant dishes infused with Austrian, French and Japanese influences.

3. Alpine huts, big flavours

Fresh produce and regional delicacies

Nothing works up an appetite like a mountain walk and Innsbruck’s rustic huts are ready to reward your efforts. Aldranser Alm is a favourite with cyclists and known for its legendary Kaiserschmarrn (an Austrian traditional dessert, shredded pancakes), while Rinner Alm tempts guests in with their hearty dumplings. Nestled in the forest on the outskirts of the city (but still easily reachable with public transport), Buzihütte is the place to try a local legend: the Eiterbeule – schnitzel stuffed with cheese and sausage.

For a leisurely brunch with a view, head to Adolf-Pichler-Hütte or Birgitzer Alm – but be sure to book ahead.

4. Young, green and deliciously fast

Innsbruck’s younger chefs are proving that fast food can be both delicious and eco-conscious. The Futterkutter food truck serves global one-pot dishes in returnable glass jars, while D-Werk wraps its doner kebabs in paper and plates up veggie options on biodegradable bamboo. For something more communal, One Green Table offers surprise vegan tasting menus served at a shared table, turning dinner into a social and sustainable event.

5. Markets made for grazing

Innsbruck’s market hall is a treat for the taste buds, from alpine prawns to artisan cheeses, it’s a hub for fresh produce and regional delicacies. Saturdays at Wiltener Platzl are a local highlight too, with a buzzing farmers’ market surrounded by authentic local eateries. For those wanting to taste Tyrol at their own pace, dedicated “Genuss-Radweg” cycle routes wind past farm shops and taverns, each stop offering a taste of the region’s best ham, cheese and preserves.

Bonus tip: Become a Tyrolean chef for a day. For a hands-on foodie experience, the Genusswerk cooking school offers workshops where guests can try their hand at making local specialities like Schlutzkrapfen (filled pasta) or bake their own rustic bread under the guidance of local chefs and farmers.

Colette Verra, Marketing Manager at Innsbruck Tourism said: “Innsbruck’s food scene is where traditional alpine dishes meets urban international cuisine.

“Whether you’re trying an on-the-go doner kebab in the city or opting for a Tyrolean classic in the mountains, Innsbruck is a foodie’s heaven!”

For travellers staying two nights or more in partner establishments, the free Innsbruck Welcome Card provides access to public transport around the city, making it easy to step from shopping, dining and relaxing in the urban centre to hiking, cycling and swimming in the stunning alpine landscape.

More information about the Innsbruck Card and the Innsbruck Welcome Card, including prices and what is included, is available online at www.innsbruck.info/innsbruckcard