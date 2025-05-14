England fans score big with 50% back on hotels, homes and apartments for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Booking.com finds that 79% of football fans dream of following their team to tournaments.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football fans are scoring big today as Booking.com, the official accommodation partner of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, announces 50% back on hotel rooms, homes and apartments in Switzerland*, helping more fans to enjoy the magic of the beautiful game live, at this year’s tournament. This offer comes as Booking.com research reveals that 79% of fans would love to follow their team to Switzerland this year.

However, despite the strong appetite for the game, most (77%) have never seen their side play live in an international tournament, citing cost of travelling to tournaments as the biggest barrier (34%), followed by lack of time (20%) and family commitments (13%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help turn dreams into a reality, Booking.com has teamed up with former Lioness and football pundit Karen Carney with the first-of-its-kind offer, designed to get more fans to the game. Travellers can claim the 50% back by using specially created promo code ‘Footy50’ when booking their accommodation in Switzerland in July.

Karen Carney teams up with Booking.com, official sponsor of the Women's EURO 2025, to offer England fans 50% off accommodation in Switzerland for the tournament. The campaign helps more England supporters experience live sport, following research that over three quarters have never seen their team play live.

The research reveals that the love of the game is going beyond the stands and influencing more people to travel. One in three (36%) say they’d like to travel more for their passions, with sport ranking highly (52%), followed by film (35%) and art (34%). Nearly three in ten (28%) would happily plan a whole holiday around a sporting match, while a quarter (25%) have added a live game abroad, on their travel bucket list.

For many, the adventure doesn’t stop once you leave the stadium - 47% say travelling for sport would allow them to see places they wouldn’t usually visit, and 31% say it would provide a level of excitement you don’t get with ‘normal’ holidays.

Hoping for a repeat of their UEFA Women' s EURO 2022 win, one in four (26%) believe this could be one of the most exciting tournaments for the women’s game yet and 45% of England fans have, or plan to, book time off work to watch the games, whether that’s at home or abroad!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s not just ‘typical’ football fans looking to attend - two fifths (40%) of women saying they’d take their children to a Women’s EURO match and 35% of England fans saying they’d be happy to go to a game solo.

According to Booking.com data, searches by travellers from the UK to host cities have jumped by 3,859% in Zurich and 49,336% in St Gallen.**

Karen Carney knows just how exciting watching the game live can be and is encouraging fans to come together and show their support for the Lionesses in Switzerland

Karen comments: There’s nothing like travelling to support the team you love. Not only do you get to experience the magic of the game live, but you get to explore new places and create new memories while you’re there! The team has inspired a new generation of fans, and I’m proud to be working with Booking.com to get more people to see the game live this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Pearson, Regional Manager, UK at Booking.com said: “As the official accommodation partner of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, we are proud to help more people experience the tournament live- many for the first time. Our research shows the passion for the game, but that sometimes other commitments and costs can get in the way. Today we have launched 50% back* on accommodation in Switzerland this July - perfect for those who have never experienced an international game - while also ensuring they can enjoy another well-earned break this year.”

*For a limited time only from 20 May 2025 travelers wanting to travel for UEFA Women’s EURO can apply the special promo code FOOTY50 when reserving accommodation in Switzerland for stays taking place between 1 to 28 July 2025 to receive 50% of their accommodation costs back as travel credits. Full terms and conditions can be found here. https://news.booking.com/england-fans-score-big-with-50-back-on-hotels-homes-and-apartments-for-uefa-womens-euro-2025/

** Search sessions by UK travellers between 16.12.2024 to 31.12.2024 for stays between 4 to 14 July 2025 and compared to the year before.

Terms and conditions:

For a limited time only, in order to support more fans wanting to travel to Switzerland to watch their team live, travelers can apply the special promo code FOOTY50 when reserving accommodation in Switzerland to receive 50% of their accommodation costs back as travel credits to use on a future booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelers that successfully apply the promo code at the time of reserving their accommodation, will automatically receive the travel credits into their Booking.com wallet after check-out. These travel credits can be used for another trip on Booking.com within 12 months from the date the travel credits are received, which is typically two weeks after check-out. The travel credits will be funded and provided by Booking.com - at no additional cost to the accommodation partner. Travelers need to look for the badge ‘Pay with Wallet’ to identify travel services bookable with travel credits.

The promo code is valid for new bookings made between 09:00am CET 20 May 2025 and 09:00am CET 27 May 2025, or earlier if the promo code reaches its maximum usage and redemption limit - either 175 redemptions or 35k budget cap, whichever is reached first. Applies to accommodation in Switzerland during UEFA Women's EURO 2025 between 1 to 28 July 2025 with the maximum reward value of 3000 Euro.