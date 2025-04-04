Call to scrap tourist tax proposals amid fears for UK holiday industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign group is urging local authorities to abandon proposals for new “tourist taxes,” warning the move could harm small businesses and reduce the number of visitors to UK destinations – including Oxfordshire.

Back British Holidays says new analysis shows that 21% of would-be holidaymakers would cancel their overnight trip entirely if a tourist tax were introduced in their chosen destination, while a further 21% would still visit, but spend less during their stay.

Several councils across the UK are currently exploring the idea of introducing visitor levies to raise additional revenue. However, campaigners believe the policy could have unintended consequences for local economies that rely heavily on tourism and hospitality.

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said: “Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact. Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend. It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The group has published a report forecasting a potential 32% drop in domestic holidays and launched a petition calling for government intervention to support British tourism instead of taxing it.

While no such levy has yet been proposed in Banbury or Oxfordshire, the campaign says the issue could affect visitor numbers to areas that depend on UK holidaymakers.

More details, including the full report and petition, can be found at: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk