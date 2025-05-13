Young riders take centre stage at Edgcote Races

Runners stream over this fence at last year's Grafton meeting at Edgcote. Picture: Neale Blackburn Photography

It's the turn of young riders to be in the spotlight at the Grafton Point-to-Point meeting, which has Michael Graham as its main sponsor, at Edgcote, near Banbury, on Sunday (2pm).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will go for glory in the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 2), for Novice Riders Championship Final, sponsored by Beachborough School, which has nine entries.

Conal Kavanagh looks to have a leading chance on Ragnor Lodbrok after the Jenny Owen-trained 10-year-old posted a runaway win at Dingley. Louis Hadfield parted company with Coeur Serein at the first that day, but the combination had previously scored in good style at Garthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gina Andrews is holding fire on whether to run Mollington winner Young Rich, with Molly Legg's mount also entered in the Adjacent Hunts Race.

The Marton trainer said: "He is a very good schoolmaster and she has learned a lot riding him. It was a really good run at Mollington."

Kilfilum Woods also comes into the equation if taking his chance for Francesca Poste's Ettington stables, although the nine-year-old could wait for a Huntingdon novices' hunter chase on May 20 or the Restricted Final at Stratford.

Fresh from selling a Sioux Nation colt for €320,000 at the Arqana Breeze Up Sale at Deauville, Poste's husband, Charlie, said: "He started the season off really well, had a couple of mishaps in between, but has been back on form wining his last two races. It is a tentative entry. If he runs Clara Brewitt will ride and he will have a big chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Williams will be hoping for a bold show on Striking Out after finishing second to Premier Fantasy at Eyton-On-Severn, while George Case and Shanty Alley have claims following their third at Woodford.

With the going Good to Firm, Firm in places on Monday, watering got under way with the aim of producing Good ground and the six-race card has attracted 70 entries.

Ten are engaged in the Mixed Open, sponsored by John White Funeral Directors, including The Big Lense, who is chasing a four-timer after wins at Fakenham, Higham and Mollington.

Jenny Owen's 12-year-old had last year's winner, Caryto des Brosses, five-and-a-half lengths back in third at Fakenham, but with that rival making his seasonal debut and now 4lb better off at the weights things may be closer this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the David Kemp-trained 13-year-old won here last month, before going down by a neck to Lift Me Up at Garthorpe, with Janika, who could reoppose, well beaten in third.

Alan Hill plans to do his 'homework' before deciding whether to run Amrons Sage, who has the option of contesting the Adjacent Hunts Race.

The eight-year-old finished fifth in the four-miler at Cheltenham's hunter chase meeting last time, with the Aston Rowant trainer reporting: "He has come out of the race very well. Izzie (Hill) said he jumped brilliantly and was very professional."

Hill's preferred contender in the Adjacent Hunts Conditions Race (Level 2), sponsored by Heygates Country Foods, is Solider Unknown, although he is also entered in the last race on the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The master of Woodway Farm believes the seven-year-old is firmly back on track, having won at Kimble following an operation to improve his breathing.

He said: "We waited for what we felt was a great opportunity to have a run back with a bit less pressure on him. He worked well the other day and his confidence is back to the horse we had last year and earlier this year."

Andrews has given Mumbo Jumbo the same two entries as Soldier Unknown, and has yet to decide which route to take.

The nine-year-old finished sixth to Crawter at Cheltenham last time, and the trainer-rider admitted: "We were a bit disappointed. We thought he would go a lot better than that. Nothing has come to light. Perhaps it was the regulation fences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myth Buster, who has also been entered in the Mixed Open by Lily Bradstock, was pulled up in Cheltenham's four-miler, but had previously been second to Blue Sans in the Grimthorpe Gold Cup at Sheriff Hutton, while Kilbrew Boy and Charlie Case could bid to repeat last month's Edgcote win.

Soldier Unknown and Mumbo Jumbo are joined in a 13-strong entry for the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Level 3), sponsored by Framptons Planning, over 2m 5f by prolific winners El Capitaine, Inchidaly Rock and Elle Est Beau.

That trio, though, also hold various engagements at Peper Harow on Saturday and Bratton Down on Sunday.

Fred Hutsby, whose jockey-son, Tom, is set to return after two weeks off with a stomach infection, is hoping a change of tactics will spark Mot Pour Mot back to form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we will ride him a lot more aggressively, pop him out the gate and see how he gets on," said the Warwickshire trainer.

Glancing Hill, a poignant winner for the Postes at the last meeting, could bid to follow up in the Restricted, sponsored by Print Concern.

The five-year-old romped home by 30 lengths in a maiden with his success coming just six days after the death of owner Bridget Gatehouse.

Charlie said: "He was seriously impressive. Edgcote did a fantastic job at the last meeting and if they do as well he will go there with a fantastic chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutsby has high hopes for Bennettsbridge after the seven-year-old stormed home by 20 lengths in a Stafford Cross maiden despite the Walton handler feeling the race wasn't run to suit.

"We had to make the running," he explained. "He doesn't do that and pulled hard. He is in good form at home and is our best chance."

Can Daddy Dance, trained by Nigel Padfield, has a 5lb penalty after cruising home in a Mollington Restricted as does Russell Teague's O'Halloran Castle for his Eyton triumph. All Walks Of Life, trained by Jonathan Phillips, and Luke Price's Echo Of Promise also come into the reckoning following comfortable maiden wins at Stafford Cross and Kilworthy respectively.

The Postes are sweet on the chances of Kneel Diamond, who is set to return to the track after a 539-day lay-off in the Open Maiden, sponsored by Bagforce 2 Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-year-old has been sidelined with a tendon injury since finishing a promising third on his debut at Larkhill in November 2023.

Charlie, who has also entered Kirsch De Cotte, reported: "Kneel Diamond is our preferred runner as long as the ground is safe. He will take a lot of beating. He is quite an exciting horse."

Andrews has no great expectations for Constitution Grove, who was second to Shakermaker at Garthorpe last month.

"He is really consistent, but not very good to be honest," she said. "Ellie Holder rides him and he has given our racing club a bit of fun this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutsby expressed similar sentiments about Myneighbour, who was second to Kyler Kane at Lockinge, saying: "He is moderate, but seems well enough."

Clerk of the course Graham Tawell is set to see his colours carried by Gladiateddi, trained by Justin Brotherton.

The owner said: "He is a home-bred and probably the last one I am going to have. He will be having his first run, but we have not been able to school him because the ground has been so hard."

Gates open from 11am. Advance tickets are available at £12 per person with entry on the day £15 and under 14s free. There will be a parade of hounds before racing. Entertainment also includes a vintage car display, a children’s corner, and live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgcote is about six miles north east of Banbury, near the A361. The postcode is OX17 1AG, but this covers the whole estate. The best way to arrive is to come off the M40 at junction 11, follow the A361 to Wardington then turn right at the Hare & Hounds pub. Pass the pond, then turn right for Lodge Farm and Trafford Bridge stables. It is also possible to arrive from Culworth or Eydon.