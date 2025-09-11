Wroxton Cricket Club retain the South Northants Cricket League Premier Division title

By Saj Ahmed
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:20 BST
Team after winning the title
Wroxton Cricket Club are champions once again

Wroxton Cricket Club won the premiership in 2024 after 22 years and have managed to retain it in 2025, this is the first time the club has won back to back Premier Division titles.

The club have praised the efforts, dedication and sacrifice of the Captain Saj Ahmed to make this achievable, along with leading run scorer Adnan Ahmed and leading wicket taker Adil Hussain.

