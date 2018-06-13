Wolff says result is a wake-up call to the team

Team boss Toto Wolff said Sunday’s result in Canada should act as wake-up call to the Mercedes AMG Petronas outfit.

Valtteri Bottas came second but Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only finish fifth. Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the race in convincing fashion to become championship leader from Hamilton with Bottas third.

I think this is a major wake-up call for every single member of the team Team boss Toto Wolff

Wolff said: “I think this is a major wake-up call for every single member of the team. Everybody needs to assess how to improve performance, to optimise those marginal gains that make all the difference.

“We went to Montreal expecting our car to be really strong and we are leaving seeing that we haven’t been where we thought we should be. You need to find the right balance between pushing the development very hard and at the same time keeping reliability.

“This team has been extremely strong in the past at keeping reliability at a high level. That is not something that worries me.

“It is more that we have seen Ferrari has had the stronger car here, stronger in qualifying, stronger in the race. At no point did we have a real chance of fighting for the win.”

“Previously, teams would head into a weekend knowing whether a track would play to their strengths or not. But, with the three leading contenders so close on pace, that isn’t the case anymore.

“It’s a three-way fight, six cars can win races. You can’t take anything for granted.

“You can’t go to Montreal and think it is going to be a walk in the park. That’s the kind of wake-up call you get.”

Bottas said: “Our car is just not quick enough, so I don’t get too upset being second but no doubt I really want to win.”