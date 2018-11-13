Wolff salutes Hamilton after sealing fifth title

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff saluted Lewis Hamilton after his victory in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix clinched another F1 Constructors’ Championship.

The Brackley team sealed the title at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo where Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Hamilton won the race from the pole to earn his 72nd career Formula One victory, his series-leading tenth this season and his second at Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver’s margin of victory over second-place Max Verstappen of Red Bull was 1.469 seconds. Hamilton’s win clinched a fifth straight constructors’ title for the Brackley team.

Wolff said: “Here’s a man who has just won his fifth drivers’ championship and yet isn’t satisfied because, without wanting to sound lacking in humility, our objective is to win both championships, also for the team. That’s why, understanding the race situation, he wanted to finish on a high and win the constructors’ championship in Brazil.”

Carlos Sainz finished 12th for the Renault Sport F1 team and fellow Enstone driver Nico Hülkenberg was classed 19th after he failed to finish.