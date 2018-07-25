Wolff knows fine margins are key to the crown

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff reflected on the fine margins after a one-two in Sunday’s German Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton came from 14th on the grid, following a testing time in qualifying, to win with Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas second.

Wolff said: We emerged with a quite incredible one-two finish, which both drivers - and the rest of the team - had to work incredibly hard for in challenging conditions.

“The race happens on Sunday, not Saturday, and it’s not always the quickest car that wins. That is what makes the sport so special.

“Certainly, in qualifying and at the start of the race, Ferrari had the quickest package. But, with all the circumstances and the rain, it all changed in our favour, we got the luck back that we didn’t have in the last few races.

“This is a very difficult Championship, with a competitor that is going from strength to strength. Keeping the belief in yourself and the team is going to play an important role in how this championship goes.”

Hamilton said: “Ultimately, on a day like this there is a chance to show what you can do. I feel like I drove the best that I can remember driving, I didn’t make any mistakes.”