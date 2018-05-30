Wolff happy to retain the advantage

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff was simply content to remain in top spot for both F1 drivers’ and constructors’ championships following Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Brackley team went into the weekend knowing Monaco would likely be a tougher race than most on the calendar.

Hamilton crossed the line in third place to pick up his sixth Monaco podium with Valtteri Bottas two places further back. That was good enough to see the team and Hamilton retain the lead in the FIA F1 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

Wolff said: “As much as we like to win races you need to be also conscious enough that there are days where it is more difficult.

“It was a tough and frustrating afternoon for Lewis and Valtteri. Third and fifth is damage limitation, I would have probably taken that before the weekend.

“We can be pleased to leave Monaco in the lead of both championships but, we always want to aim higher. Now we will regroup and aim to return to winning form in Canada.”

Monaco was not the most exciting race to watch but Wolff admits this is simply something that happens sometimes in the sport.

Wolff said: “This is Monaco, it’s rare that there is no safety car or no major incident and it’s happened this year.

“If you look at Baku, how the circuit is being laid out with the long straight, it provides spectacular racing. Monaco in the past has provided spectacular racing because of how close you can race here, there are just days like this.”

Hamilton said: “I’m happy with the weekend, we were the third quickest team and we almost got second. I’m grateful to only have lost three points to Sebastian [Vettel] in the championship fight, I’ll take that and move forwards.

“It wasn’t a really difficult race, we just had to make the tyres go a long way; I didn’t think they were going to go as far as they did.

“It’s a shame that the race is unfortunately not as exciting as the whole spectacle of Monaco, especially since through practice there’s no place like it and the track is just epic in qualifying.

“We hope that Canada will suit our car a little bit better; but it will be another close fight, especially with the Ferrari.”

Bottas added: “That’s Monaco – sometimes a lot of things happen; sometimes nothing happens and you get a pretty uneventful race.

“We knew the weekend might be difficult and that’s how it turned out to be, but we managed to do successful damage limitation. Montreal should be a better hunting ground for our car, so we hope for a better outcome.”