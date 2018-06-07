Wolff expecting another tough test

The last round in Monaco proved to be challenging for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team but third and fifth was still a good result to take forward to Montreal.

World champion Lewis Hamilton made the podium in Monaco while Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas was two places further back.

The battle is fiercer, with ourselves, Ferrari and Red Bull in the contention for race wins every weekend, there is not a moment to relax Toto Wolff

Team boss Toto Wolff said: “Monaco was a weekend of damage limitation for us and we delivered on that objective with solid finishes for both drivers. We headed there expecting to have the third fastest car and that’s how it proved.

“In that context, our results were satisfactory but we don’t want to use the phrase ‘damage limitation’ too many times this year. There have been lots of comment since the race about how interesting it proved or otherwise.

“It’s all part of the ebb and flow of a sporting season.”

Next stop for Mercedes is the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the long-time home of the Canadian Grand Prix and a popular venue with fans and teams alike.

Wolff said: “It’s a tricky track to master, with little room for error, but we’ve enjoyed success at the race in recent years.

“Mercedes has performed well in Montreal and it’s one of Lewis’ most successful circuits, too. However, past performances bring no guarantee of success this year.”

While the team is in a better place compared to last year when it comes to the championship fight, the competition has been much more intense in 2018. Therefore, Wolff is expecting another hotly-contested battle for supremacy at the halfway point this weekend in Montreal.

He added: “After six races, we can see that we are in a stronger position in both championships than we were 12 months ago.

“But we also know that the battle is fiercer, with ourselves, Ferrari and Red Bull in the contention for race wins every weekend, there is not a moment to relax.”