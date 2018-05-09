Walkinshaw wins again in Japan

Super GT Championship racer Sean Walkinshaw produced a sensational performance during round two at Fuji Speedway in Japan on Friday to secure his second career GT300 victory with team-mate Shinichi Takagi.

Having claimed his first GT300 win at the Mount Fuji track last August, also with Autobacs Racing Team Aguri driver Takagi, the 24-year-old Chipping Norton driver had high hopes going into the second race of the campaign and the duo absolutely delivered with a tremendous 26 second victory.

Getting the win was amazing for the whole team, it’s a fantastic result and to take the championship lead as well is pretty special Sean Walkinshaw

As well as chalking up their first win of the year, after Takagi secured a record-equalling 13th career pole position in GT300, the BMW M6 GT3 drivers have climbed from sixth in the championship into the points lead.

