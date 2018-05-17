Walkinshaw makes podium position

Leading motor racing outfit SWR secured its maiden podium on only its second weekend in touring car competition.

It came during round four of the TCR UK Championship at Knockhill in Scotland on Sunday, with team owner Sean Walkinshaw taking an excellent top three result on his series bow.

It wasn’t the easiest weekend but to end with a podium is fantastic for the whole team Sean Walkinshaw

Marking the 24-year-old’s first race outing in front-wheel drive and his debut in touring cars, Chipping Norton-based Walkinshaw confirmed the squad’s tremendous potential in TCR UK after building on fifth place in the opening contest to take third position in race two.

Standing-in for Howard Fuller, who achieved a best of fourth place for SWR during the championship curtain-raiser at Silverstone last month, Walkinshaw – who arrived at Knockhill fresh from his first win of the year in Super GT in Japan a week prior – thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Despite the strong results, it was not the most straightforward weekend with a suspension breakage on the SWR Honda Civic Type-R in testing on Friday, impacting preparations and stopping Walkinshaw from taking part in free practice on Saturday.

With no spares available trackside, the team had to get a new wishbone flown in from official Honda partner JAS Motorsport in Italy and there was just enough time to get the car running ahead of qualifying.

Walkinshaw said: “It wasn’t the easiest weekend but to end with a podium is fantastic for the whole team. I didn’t do first practice on Friday and then we had the suspension problem in our second run, so we had to get the part flown in and missed practice on Saturday.

“We couldn’t get the car set-up properly before qualifying but for the races it was great. Both starts were really good, I didn’t know what it would be like in a front-wheel drive car so I took it carefully and got into a rhythm.”