Walkinshaw is just one step away from his first title

Sean Walkinshaw is just one step away form the GT300 title.

Motegi in Japan plays host to the decisive final race of an outstanding Super GT Championship and the Chipping Norton driver will be just one step away from securing his first title victory in motor sport.

We’re in a good position going to Motegi, you’d always rather be leading the championship than trying to come from behind Sean Walkinshaw

Wrapping-up what has been a superb year of action in the Far East for the Autobacs Racing Team Aguri driver, round eight of the campaign is all that now stands between Walkinshaw and a richly deserved championship win in the ultra-competitive GT300 class.

Joined by vastly experienced team-mate Shinichi Takagi, the ARTA pairing head into the season finale with a 12-point lead at the top of the standings having increased their advantage by an extra five points during the previous event at Autopolis.

Walkinshaw said: “We’re in a good position going to Motegi, you’d always rather be leading the championship than trying to come from behind. But absolutely anything can happen so we’re going into the weekend with the same approach we always have.

“Motegi isn’t the best track for our car but we’ll be giving it everything and I know the ARTA guys will do a great job as they always do. Shinichi-san and I will be trying as hard as we can, we’ve had a fantastic season and even with some misfortune along the way we’ve been quick and consistent”