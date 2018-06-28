Walkinshaw aims to build advantage

The Super GT Championship will resume this coming weekend at Chang International Circuit in Thailand where GT300 points leader Sean Walkinshaw is aiming to add to his 2018 haul of silverware.

Marking the only visit outside Japan for Super GT on Saturday, should provide Walkinshaw and team-mate Shinichi Takagi with a strong opportunity to bid for another podium finish.

I’m fairly positive and pretty confident we can challenge for the podium at the weekend Sean Walkinshaw

The Chipping Norton driver has performed impressively in his second season in Super GT with Autobacs Racing Team Aguri and heading to Thailand he and Takagi lead the GT300 standings – albeit tied on points with rivals Takamitsu Matsui and Sho Tsuboi.

Beginning the year with a top six finish at Okayama in Japan, Walkinshaw and Takagi went on to dominate round two at Fuji Speedway where they steered the No.55 BMW M6 GT3 to a sensational victory of almost half a minute to rocket to the top of the championship.

Walkinshaw is determined to challenge for his and Takagi’s second podium and to try to build an advantage.

Walkinshaw said: “The track in Thailand does suit our car quite nicely, and we have a decent amount of weight [ballast] on the car compared to our main rivals so we should be competitive. I’m fairly positive and pretty confident we can challenge for the podium at the weekend, at the very least we should be in the top five.”

During last season’s visit to Buriram, the ARTA drivers only just missed out on the GT300 podium by a mere 0.2 seconds in a race which began on a wet track but progressively dried throughout.

Walkinshaw added: “We were so close to the podium last year, we had the speed to finish in the top three but were stuck behind the third placed car later on and couldn’t pass. Buriram is a nice track to drive, it is quite short and quite basic but it flows well and is enjoyable.”