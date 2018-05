Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin could barely contain his pride for the players after winning the FA Trophy at Wembley.

Saints came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bromley after 90 minutes before taking the victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Kevin Wilkin with Brackley Town's FA Trophy

It was a moment of redemption for Wilkin who suffered the reverse in 2015, as his Wrexham side lost on penalties in the same final.