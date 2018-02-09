Vaxiviere boosts team’s first assault

Former LMP2 driver Matthieu Vaxiviere has joined Arden Motorsport.

The former Formula Renault 3.5 World Series vice-champion is another outstanding driver signing for R-Motorsport.

That adds to an already very strong professional line-up in the brand’s first assault on Blancpain Pro category since 2011.

Vaxiviere brings a good level of sports car experience from LMP2 and GT3 and will continue to develop this by having the opportunity to compete in the Blancpain series for the first time in his career.

R-Motorsport, the motorsport arm of AF Racing, has one seat still remaining in the two entered Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and will look to finalise this imminently.

AF Racing is also one of the three official partners of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project and has been announced official Aston Martin Valkyrie strategic partner.

The team will partner established Banbury outfit Arden International. Founded by former racer and Red Bull Racing F1’s Christian Horner and his father Garry, Arden have achieved major success across multiple single-seater series including FIA Formula 2 and it will be run in conjunction with two-time Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 winner Jota Sport.

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger said: “It’s great to have Matthieu in the team. This brings us one more step towards the goal of the perfect driver line-up for this season.”

Vaxiviere added: “I’m really looking forward to start working for this fantastic project.

“Not only Aston Martin has a very rich racing history, I have also been given the opportunity to defend this brand alongside top drivers in a top team.

“I would like to thank Dr Kamelger and Dr Baenziger for their trust. But also, the people behind Jota and Arden for giving me this amazing opportunity. I will give everything I have got.

“This year will be extremely competitive and exciting and I hope to be successful for many seasons to come.”