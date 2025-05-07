Valda Energy champions community sport with £5,000 funding boost in Oxfordshire

By Courtney Caile
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Valda Energy's Louise Sinclair and West Oxfordshire LevellersValda Energy's Louise Sinclair and West Oxfordshire Levellers
Valda Energy, a leading business energy supplier based in Bicester, has awarded 10 grass roots sports clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckingham a total of £5000 to fund improvements to facilities, purchase new kit or invest in new equipment.

Eight grass roots sports initiatives were selected in Oxfordshire, with Valda Energy injecting a total of £4,000 into groups in its local area.

West Oxfordshire Levellers, a rugby league club based in Witney was awarded £500, which will be used to fund adapted training sessions for young people with ADHD & autism. Ian Ferry, Club Secretary said; “This funding really will make the world of difference to our club.

Sport is such an important thing for young people to engage with, but unfortunately, it’s not always accessible for everyone. We want our club to be recognised as an organisation that welcomes all, and this funding will help us to work with new coaches and wellness specialists that ensures that every young person is supported and can safely engage with the sport they love.”

Louise Sinclair, Marketing Communications Manager for Valda Energy joined the team for one of their practices and to formally hand over the prize fund. She comments: “It was a real privilege to meet the team and see the incredible impact this club has on the lives of its young players. At Valda Energy, we’re passionate about supporting our local communities, and it’s clear that this funding will go a long way in helping the Levellers expand their inclusive offering and reach even more young people.”

The campaign, which was launched in January this year, is the latest charitable initiative from the leading business energy supplier, which now has over 44,000 customers and employs over 130 people from its base in Oxfordshire.

Steve James, co-founder and CEO of Valda, says “Sport is a core part of any local community, but we know that many clubs are powered by volunteers who give their time, energy and resources to keep these organisations running.

This funding is all about celebrating the good causes that matter to our customers, employees and local community, and we’re proud to be backing 10 brilliant clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. We can’t wait to see the difference this support will make, and we wish all the teams every success for the future”.

The full list of clubs receiving funding from Valda Energy is as follows:

  • West Oxfordshire Levellers Rugby League Club
  • Brackley Netball Club
  • Oxfordshire sports & traditional Martial Arts schools Ltd
  • Bodicote Sports
  • Bicester & North Oxford Cricket Club
  • Bicester Athletic Club
  • Abingdon Youth Football Club
  • Summertown Stars AFC
  • Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pan-Disability Football Team (AVD Panthers)
  • Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club
