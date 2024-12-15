Two wins in a week for Shipston C in Banbury Table Tennis League

Tadmarton A came away with a comfortable 8-2 win away at Ratley B.

Simon Nolan was undefeated, with Jason Tustain and Barry Hook winning two singles each. Alan Cotton took the only two points for Ratley, with Clive Irwin unlucky not to add to the home side’s tally.

Ratley A cemented their third-place position with a 10-0 win against Millennium B. Walter Warburton was player of the match, with Brian Hobill and Matt Rayner in support.

Shipston A went down 7-3 against Millennium A, despite another dominant performance from Harry Smith who won all three of his singles matches. Peter Harris, Jack Garner and Jack Shardlow scored 2 wins apiece for Millennium.

Bodicote B notched up their fourth draw in the first half of the season, this time holding club mates Bodicote A 5-5. Roald Myers appears to have rediscovered his form taking three victories in the singles including taking the decisive fifth set 13-11 against Phil Blowey. Iko Jacob scored a fine win against Gary Jackson and paired up with Blowey to take the doubles. Captain Dominic Barker picked up two wins in the singles for Bodicote B, while Jackson and Toby Dow each scored a win for the A team.

In Division 2, Shutford A’s march towards the top was halted by the effects of storm Darragh, with a pow​er failure resulting in postponement of their fixture against Bodicote E. Tadmarton B scored a comfortable 8-2 win over a depleted Bodicote F side. Paul Waller was undefeated, while Mick Hawkins and Pete Jackson picked up further points, Jason Crocker lost to Waller in five sets but won his other two singles matches.

Bloxham C head division 3, following a 7-3 win away at Bodicote H. Malcolm Charles took three wins, supported by two wins from Richard Anstis and a further point from Jim Jackson. New youngster Harry Hunt again impressed for Bodicote with two victories, while Benjamin Shangkuan picked up a further win in five sets in the final match of the night.

Bloxham B with a game in hand kept the pressure on the leading teams with a 6-4 win away at Shutford B. Ian Critchley led the way with three wins in the singles and combined with Paul Harris to win the doubles. Harris picked up a further point in the singles as did Patrick Foley. Mike Starkie took two wins for the home side, with a point apiece for Derek Oxley and Ant Pugh.

Bloxham D went down 7-3 at home against Shipston C, despite a fine performance from Bob Dunkin which saw him victorious in his three singles matches, including coming back from two sets down to defeat Andrew Smith. Smith picked up two wins as did his teammates Mark Walton and Adam Sherriff. Andrew Smith and Adam Sherriff were also in action at the beginning of the week at home to Shutford C. They ran out comfortable winners 9-1 with Smith and Sherriff winning all of their singles as did Steve Kay. Shutford scored a consolation point in a closely fought doubles.

The two wins for Shipston see them move up to fourth place, three points behind Ratley C who had an 8-2 win away at Bodicote G. David and Piotr Grysakowski were undefeated in their singles matches and Colin Simpson picked up two more points. John Keen scored the sole singles victory for Bodicote and was successful in the doubles, pairing up with Nigel Green.