Two wins for Adderbury-based Tennis and Squash club BWE

The BWE ladies team enjoyed a big win in their Oxfordshire league match 7-1.

The BWE A team played and won a tight match 5-3 in the Banbury league and the C team played the D team also in the Banbury league Hence a win and a loss.

The BWE ladies team beat Watlington 7-1 in the Oxfordshire league. First pair Karen Brooker and Andi Padbury beat the Watlington 1st pair 6-4, 6-4 but halved against the 2nd pair 6-0, 3-6. This was because Andi was really REALLY bad in the 2nd set (and I can say this because I - Andi - am writing this report !). The BWE 2nd pair Karen Symonds and Stephie Lea beat the 1st Watlington pair 6-4, 6-3 and also beat the 2nd pair 6-4, 7-5

The BWE A team played local rivals Byfield A team in the Banbury Floodlight league Div 1 and won 5-3. The ladies Katherine Davenport and Karen Brooker won 6-2, 7-5 but the men Paul Brown and Sean Pettitt halved 6-2, 2-6. First mixed Katherine and Paul won 6-3, 7-6 but Karen and Sean at 2nd mixed lost 3-6, 4-6

The BWE C team played the D team in the Banbury Floodlight league div 4 where the C team won 5-3. The C team ladies Kathy Godfrey and Melissa Zuydam halved against the D team Izzy Lewis and Zoie Pettitt 6-4, 3-6. The C team men Chris Duffy and Pete Vance also halved against David and Tony Humphery 6-2, 6-7. First mixed Kathy and Chris -v- David and Izzy was won by the C team 6-4, 6-1, whilst Melissa and Pete halved against Zoie and Tony 3-6, 6-3