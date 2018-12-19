Turner signs off with fourth place in Abu Dhabi

Darren Turner ended his 2018 season with a hard-charging performance in the Gulf 12 Hour race at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday, recording the best finish yet for the brand new Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Racing alongside his 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Aston Martin Racing team-mate Jonny Adam, as well as Ahmad al Harthy for the Oman Racing by TF Sport team, Turner finished fourth overall.

It’s a nice place to come and race at the end of the year, and for all the drivers, it’s a good way to sign off 2018 Aston Martin Racing Team driver Darren Turner

But in spite of this superb result for the new car, which backs up the fourth place Turner recorded with it at the Nürburgring Nordschleife back in October, it was also a little case of what have been.

Turner and his team finished the first six hours in seventh overall and sixth in class, with a target to chase down a podium in the second phase of the 12. And, as predicted, attrition along with some excellent work from Turner and his team-mates got them back up to fourth overall.

He said: “We managed to work our way up to fourth in the second phase, and we were closing in on third, but we simply ran out of time to grab the podium. I think if we’d had another stint we would have been on the podium for sure.

“What it does mean is that a great deal of information has been learned about the new GT3, and in hot conditions, which was one of the main reasons for participating in this event. It’s a nice place to come and race at the end of the year, and for all the drivers, it’s a good way to sign off 2018.”