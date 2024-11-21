Thame Amateur Showing Enthusiast takes SEIB Search for a Star In-Hand Horse Title at Your Horse Live

Search for a Star Organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie with Randall and Lucy

An amateur show-handler from Thame has won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star In-Hand Supreme Championship at Your Horse Live.

Twenty-six-year-old Randall IV was handled skillfully by Lucy Ashworth on the 8th November under the bright lights of the main Your Horse Live SEIB arena in Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire to take the Search for a Star In-Hand Horse title.

Lucy said: “I’m thrilled with Randall, he loves coming out to shows and we’ve qualified and been to the Search for a Star Your Horse Live finals for the last three years – he’s never been out of the top two and we won back in 2022. Randall lives at home with other veteran horses I have, he is pampered and is still regularly ridden, including jumping. He’s taken me to places I could only have dreamed of going to!”

Lucy and ex-showjumping horse, Randall IV qualified for the Search for a Star Your Horse Live championships with a win at a qualifying show back in the spring. Nearly a thousand competitors have entered SEIB Search for a Star qualifiers this season to chase a total of 60 much-coveted Your Horse Live tickets in the series.

SEIB Insurance Brokers set up the Search for a Star series in the mid-1990’s. For the first time, in 2024 the Absolutely Genuine Company has leased the running of Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse.

Founder and Organiser of Search for a Star, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Your Horse Live is simply brilliant and provides an unforgettable experience for everyone lucky enough to qualify. Our Supreme ridden and in-hand champions were exceptional and we look forward to seeing them in the ring in the future. Thank you to everyone involved for making it all happen.”

Your Horse Live Event Director, Emma Bedford said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Search for a Star competitors to Your Horse Live in what has become a key part of the show. The standard of horses and ponies was so high and its always a pleasure to have the championships here.”

